Former PA House Speaker Congratulates New Speaker

HARRISBURG – PA House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County responded to the new House speaker saying, “As a former Speaker of the House, I offer my congratulations to Speaker McClinton and wish her well on this tremendous responsibility. After several months of gridlock and a state House of Representatives that has not been working for the people, we are in dire need of a reset.” Cutler hopes his colleagues on the other side of the aisle join in on working to move ahead, open the House, and adopt operating rules for the House that will be reflective of the priorities contained in the already-public House Republican rules draft, especially those pertaining to transparency and sexual harassment protections.