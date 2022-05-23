Former PA Attorney General Due In Court For Probation Violation

NORRISTOWN (AP) – A former PA attorney general who served jail time for leaking grand jury material and lying about it is due in court today on an alleged probation violation. Kathleen Kane was charged with drunk driving in March following a crash in Scranton. The arrest prompted a Montgomery County judge to issue a bench warrant for Kane, who remains on probation from a 2016 conviction for perjury, obstruction, and other counts. Kane served eight months in jail for leaking grand jury material to embarrass a rival prosecutor. Kane was the first woman and first Democrat to be elected attorney general of the Keystone State.