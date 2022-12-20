Former PA Attorney General Acquitted Of Drunk Driving

SCRANTON (AP) – Former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, has been acquitted of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge acquitted Kane after a one-day trial in Scranton. The 56-year-old Kane was charged by Scranton Police after she got into a minor car crash March 12. Kane denied that she was intoxicated. Kane, the first woman and first Democrat to be elected attorney general, spent eight months behind bars for perjury and other counts.