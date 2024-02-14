Former Maryland Governor Runs For U.S. Senate

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he’s running for U.S. Senate. Hogan’s announcement gives Republicans a prominent candidate well-positioned to run a competitive campaign for the GOP in a state that has not had a Republican U.S. senator in 37 years. The decision marks a surprise turnaround for Hogan, who had considered a presidential bid. GOP leaders are eager to pick up the seat as they try to wrest control of the Senate from Democrats, who hold a slim majority. The former two-term governor who left office early last year will be running for an open seat due to the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin.