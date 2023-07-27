Former Maryland Governor Nominated To Head Social Security Administration

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – President Joe Biden has nominated former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration. If confirmed, O’Malley would run one of the biggest social programs in the nation and grapple with the surrounding uncertainty over its funding. Roughly 70 million people — including retirees, disabled people, and children — receive Social Security benefits. O’Malley served as Maryland’s governor from 2007 to 2015 and was Baltimore mayor for two terms.