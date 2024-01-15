Former Maryland Governor Backs Haley

DES MOINES (AP) – Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has endorsed Nikki Haley for the GOP nomination. Hogan said that the former South Carolina governor “is the strongest chance for us to put forth our best possible candidate for November.” Hogan sparked speculation that he would mount a third-party presidential bid of his own. Hogan believes current GOP front-runner Donald Trump would win tonight’s Iowa caucus vote, but that a strong second-place finish for Haley would give her momentum heading into the upcoming primary in New Hampshire.