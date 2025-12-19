Former Lancaster Police Officer Sentenced

LANCASTER – A judge sentenced a former Lancaster Police officer to 22 and a half to 57 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping and sexually assaulting three different underage girls years ago. In handing down the sentence, the judge told 56-year-old Andrew Selby of Pequea Township that his actions decades ago were “insidious” and that the passage of time had not lessened their impact on the victims. The judge added that the many years Selby will spend behind bars are meant to serve as a “message” to other police officers and the public that a position of public trust should never be abused. District Attorney Heather Adams said that she hopes the sentence “brings a measure of peace to the victims who suffered at the hands of the defendant.”