Former Lancaster Police Officer Found Guilty

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County jury convicted a former city police officer of raping and sexually assaulting three different underage girls following a three-day trial. The jury found 55-year-old Andrew Selby of Lancaster guilty. The crimes occurred during his role as a city police officer in the 1990s. Prosecutors argued that Selby’s behavior toward each of the victims showed a “common plan” to meet girls in his capacity as a police officer, earn their trust, and then abuse that trust in order to satisfy his own desires.