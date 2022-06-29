Former Lancaster County Funeral Director Found Dead

LANCASTER – A former Lancaster County funeral director who had been charged with abuse of corpses and falsifying death records was found dead. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded Monday at 7:15 p.m. to the parking lot of Good’s Store in Quarryville and found 51-year-old Andrew Scheid in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle where he was pronounced deceased by a deputy coroner. The Coroner’s Office is continuing their investigation into the non-suspicious death. An autopsy has been scheduled for today.