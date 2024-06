Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Elder Convicted Of Sexual Abuse

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry announced that a Lancaster County jury convicted a former Jehovah’s Witnesses elder of sexual abuse of three children more than 20 years ago. 45-year-old Norman Aviles-Garriga was found guilty of all 12 charges being tried following a three-day trial in Lancaster County. The abuse happened around 1999 and 2003 in Lancaster city. Aviles-Garriga, will be sentenced at a later date.