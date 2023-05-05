Former Head Of Drug Task Force Sentenced

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry announced that the former head of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force was sentenced to 8 to 22 months in prison for stealing funds seized by the agency between 2014 and 2020. As part of the sentence, John Burkhart will also serve four years of probation and was ordered to pay back $140,000 in restitution owed. Burkhart was taken into custody after the sentencing hearing in Lancaster County Court. He will serve the prison term in Adams County. Burkhart pleaded guilty in March to charges of Theft by Deception and Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Funds. Investigators determined that Burkhart stole seized cash and failed to deposit funds during the civil asset forfeiture process in criminal cases investigated by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.