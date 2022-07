Former Funeral Director Suffered Embolism

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office found that former Lancaster County funeral director Andrew Scheid died of a pulmonary embolism. Scheid had been charged with abuse of corpses and falsifying death records. The 51-year-old was found Monday at 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Good’s Store in Quarryville in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle. The manner of death was ruled natural.