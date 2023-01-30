Former Employee Pulls Gun At Lancaster County Wendy’s

ELIZABETHTOWN – Police are searching for a suspect who pulled a gun at a Lancaster County Wendy’s restaurant. On January 29 at around 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the Wendy’s at 1660 S. Market Street in Mount Joy Township for a fight in progress. Upon their arrival, they were told a former employee, identified as Julian Knight, entered the restaurant and was involved in a physical altercation with employees at work. During the incident, Knight brandished a handgun and pointed it at employees. Knight fled for the business prior to the officers arriving. Police released a photo of Knight which can be seen below. At this time, Knight’s whereabouts are unknown. An arrest warrant for Knight has been obtained. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Northwest Regional Police at 717-367-8481.