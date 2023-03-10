Former Employee Charged In Damaging Employer

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man is facing arson, burglary, and other charges after causing damages to a business where was previously employed. On March 8, police responded to Benjamin Franklin Plumbing & Heating at 464 Running Pump Road in East Hempfield Township for a fire, as well as damage to multiple vehicles, that had occurred during the overnight hours. Multiple fires had been outside of the building. Also, 25 tires on ten different vehicles owned by the business had been punctured. As a result of an investigation, 36-year-old John Hays of Akron, a former employee of the company who was terminated on March 6, was identified as the suspect. Later on March 8, charges were filed and an arrest warrant issued. He was taken into police custody Thursday morning after another reported fire at the business. That incident involved two vehicles owned by the business being set on fire and destroyed. Hays in being held in Lancaster County Prison.