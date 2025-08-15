Former Delaware Governor/Congressman Dies

WILMINGTON, DE (AP) – Former Delaware Governor and Congressman Mike Castle has died. The Delaware Republican Party announced he died yesterday in Greenville. He was 86. Castle was among Delaware’s most successful politicians, never losing a race until his stunning upset in a 2010 U.S. Senate primary. During his 18 years in Congress, he became a GOP leader, earning a reputation as a fiscal conservative and social moderate not afraid to challenge the party line. In Congress, Castle created the popular 50 State Quarters Program, which featured commemorative coins honoring each of the 50 states, starting with Delaware.