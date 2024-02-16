Former Caretaker Sentenced For Abuse

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man was sentenced to up to 28 years in prison for sexually abusing 14 residents at Faith Friendship Villa in West Hempfield Township. 69-year-old James Zook of Mountville pleaded guilty to 329 counts of institutional sexual assault, 333 counts of indecent assault, and one count of disorderly conduct in September 2023. Zook worked as a caretaker at the non-profit personal care home for individuals with mental illness and other disabilities. Zook abused individuals ranging in age from 33 to 69. Prosecutors commended the victims for their strength and bravery in speaking with investigators and detailing the abuse. Zook read a statement apologizing and saying he regretted his actions.