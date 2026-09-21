Former Calvary Church Pastor Goes Home

LANCASTER – A former pastor of Lancaster’s Calvary Church, Dr. Eric Crichton went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 19. He was 105-years-old. Born in Scotland, he served in churches in Chicago, Toronto, and ultimately in Lancaster, where he served as Senior Pastor of Calvary Church for 23 years. A Memorial Service for Pastor Crichton will be held at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster on Friday, September 25 at 3 p.m. The family will greet friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. A live-stream of the service will be held online at calvarychurch.org/memorial-service/. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor can be made to Calvary Church Global Ministries fund, Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund, or America’s Keswick Addiction Recovery.