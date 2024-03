Former Area PA Lawmaker Dies

LANCASTER COUNTY – A former Lancaster County lawmaker has passed away. Noah Wenger died Feb. 28 at the age of 89. He was elected to the PA House representing the 99th District in 1976. After serving 3 terms in the state House, the Republican lawmaker was elected in 1982 to the PA Senate representing the 36th District, which included parts of Chester and Lancaster Counties. He retired from the PA Senate in 2006.