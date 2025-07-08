Forcing A Vote On Bill Protecting Women’s Sports

HARRISBURG – Cumberland County Rep. Barb Gleim has begun the process of forcing the state House to take up a bill that would prevent males from participating in women’s sports by introducing a discharge resolution on Senate Bill 9. The bill has been held in the state House Education Committee for well over the 15 legislative days required for a discharge. Gleim said, “The majority party in the House has no interest in saving women and girls in sports. A discharge resolution, which is seldom used under House rules, can force a vote without consideration in committee. Pennsylvanians know it’s not fair and it’s time to lift the bill for a vote before the 2025-26 school year begins to protect females in sports. It is now up to House Democrats, who control the voting calendar, to take up what is now House Resolution 281, which would require consideration of Senate Bill 9.” She added, “This issue is one with which 80% of Pennsylvanians agree. If the majority of Democrats vote with their constituency, they will cast affirmative votes and move Senate Bill 9 to Gov. Josh Shapiro‘s desk for his signature.” House Resolution 281 needs only a simple majority of votes to advance Senate Bill 9 for consideration by the full PA House.