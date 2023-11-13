Food Drive Underway For Needy In Harrisburg Area

HARRISBURG – Bethesda Mission is working to feed the needy of the Harrisburg area. They have their annual food drive underway now through December 13. Their goal is 150,000 pounds of donated food. Donations can be dropped off at Bethesda’s Men’s Mission at 611 Reily Street in Harrisburg or their Food Bank at 5 Pleasant View Drive in Mechanicsburg. Each month, the food bank distributes 1,500 bags of food and essential household products to needy individuals and families. Donations are also being accepted at area businesses and organizations. By clicking on the banner below, you can find a list of things to donate along with locations to drop off your donations.