Food Drive Underway At Bethesda Mission

HARRISBURG – A food drive is underway to benefit Harrisburg’s Bethesda Mission. Their goal is 150,000 pounds of donated food collected by December 15. Individuals can fill a grocery bag with non-perishable food items and drop them off at a number of locations. For more information about Bethesda Mission’s food drive, click on the photo below or you can contact Bethesda Mission at 717-257-4442.