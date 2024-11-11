Food Drive For York’s LifePath Christian Ministries

YORK – LifePath Christian Ministries in York is preparing to provide a delicious Thanksgiving meal, a warm welcome, and fellowship to everyone who comes through their doors. During the Thanksgiving season, they plan on serving more than 28,000 meals—a 36% increase over last year. They are currently accepting donations of frozen turkeys, so they have enough to feed everyone. If you can help, please drop off frozen turkeys or other Thanksgiving donations to their Food Pantry at 370 W. Clarke Avenue in York on Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. or on Saturdays by appointment, by calling 717-845-7662 to schedule. Gift cards to stores such as Giant, Grocery Outlet, Dollar General, and Walmart are also hugely helpful and welcomed. Thank you so much for sharing a meal and hope at Thanksgiving.