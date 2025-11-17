Food Drive For Water Street Mission

LANCASTER – The 2025 Rescue Mission Food Drive is underway to help Lancaster’s Water Street Mission serve nearly 27,000 meals to people experiencing homelessness. Additionally, they will give thousands of bags of groceries to those in need. Their goal is 80,000 pounds of donated food. You simply fill a bag or box with non-perishable food items, no glass containers, please, and drop them off at the mission at 210 S. Prince Street in Lancaster or drop them off at several area business locations. You can find out what type of donated food items are needed, drop-off locations, and more by clicking on the picture below.