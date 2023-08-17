Food Distribution For Severe Storm Victims

YORK COUNTY – With many in southern York County still cleaning up and recovering from severe storms that hit on August 7, the York County Food Bank held an Emergency Food Drive-Thru Distribution yesterday at Stewartstown United Methodist Church. Volunteers distributed food to many in need. Another distribution is planned for next Wednesday, August 23 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the church located at 26 S. Main Street in Stewartstown. Anyone is welcome to receive free food for their household. One person must register at the event. Income information is collected for data purposes only. Income does not prevent anyone from getting food. ID is not required, but is helpful for registration.