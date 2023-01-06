Food Court Opens To Public Day Before PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG – The 2023 PA Farm Show officially opens to the public tomorrow and runs through January 14. However, today, the Food Court will open to the public from now until to 9 p.m. Admission and parking for today are free. Sales at the Food Court support not only the producers, but the non-profit organizations representing them, and the professional and educational activities, and youth agriculture scholarships they offer throughout the year. The full Food Court menu and information about the 2023 PA Farm Show can be found at farmshow.pa.gov.