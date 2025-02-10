Food Allergy Legislation Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation that would promote food allergy safety has been approved by the PA House. House Bill 77 would mandate that menus in restaurants and food establishments contain a disclaimer regarding food allergies and that there are posters to make servers aware of food allergies present in food preparation and staff areas. More than 33 million Americans have food allergies, and it is estimated that food allergies lead to 200 deaths per year. Over a 13-year period, nearly half of fatal food allergy reactions were caused by accidental food allergen exposure at a restaurant or other food service establishment. The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration.