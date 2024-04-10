Food Allergen Bill Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – A bill that would address food allergens in restaurants and reduce the accidental risk of exposure to food allergens in retail food facilities has passed the PA House. House Bill 1869 would require restaurants and retail food facilities to prominently display written information on food allergies in their food preparation and service areas, and ask customers to notify their servers about any food allergies they might have. The Department of Agriculture would oversee the program. Nearly 50% of deaths caused by food allergies occur at restaurants and retail food establishments. The measure would help ensure food safety, protecting millions of Pennsylvanians with food allergies. The bill now goes to the PA Senate.