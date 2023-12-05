Focus On Older Driver Safety In PA

MECHANICSBURG – Officials kicked off Older Driver Safety Week by highlighting resources the state provides older drivers to address the unique challenges they face. PA has a network of shared-ride service providers dedicated to keeping older adults mobile, safe, and engaged. The free transportation program allows citizens 65 or older to ride for free on a local, fixed-route service whenever local public transportation is operating. About 25% of PA’s 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older. In 2022, there were 20,590 crashes involving at least one driver 65 or older that resulted in 287 total fatalities. State Police say older drivers should ensure that their eye exams are up-to-date and understand how prescribed medications could affect their driving. The PA Insurance Department says older drivers can get a break on their insurance if all drivers on your policy take a PennDOT approved mature driver class. Additional information on older driver safety and mobility resources is available at both PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services and the PA Department of Aging websites.