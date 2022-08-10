“Focal Point” Pastor Visits WDAC

LANCASTER – The Bible teacher heard on the radio program “Focal Point” paid a visit to WDAC. Pastor Mike Fabarez was one of the featured speakers at the Central Manor Bible Conference going on this week. You can listen to Pastor Mike Fabarez on “Focal Point” every Monday through Friday morning at 10:30 here on WDAC. You can also hear “Focal Point” on WBYN 107.5 Alive Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.

