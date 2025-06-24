Fluoride Choice Legislation Introduced

HARRISBURG – In light of growing concerns about the safety and necessity of water fluoridation, Sen. Dawn Keefer of Cumberland & York Counties has introduced the Fluoride Choice Act aimed at ending the practice of adding fluoride to public water systems in PA. Water fluoridation, introduced in U.S. communities in 1945, has long been credited with reducing dental decay. However, emerging research and shifting public opinion are challenging its continued use. A 2024 JAMA Pediatrics study linked higher fluoride exposure to lower IQ scores in children. Senate Bill 849 will prohibit the addition of fluoride to public water systems and require the safe disposal of fluoride chemicals. It also empowers individuals to make informed health decisions by supporting access to fluoride through supplements or topical treatments, coupled with state-led education. The measure promotes public health autonomy, responds to current scientific findings, and aligns PA with a growing national movement to reexamine water fluoridation practices. The bill is before the Senate Environmental Resources & Energy Committee.