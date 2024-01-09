Flooding/High Winds In The Forecast

LANCASTER – Our region is under a flood watch and a wind advisory through Wednesday afternoon. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Small streams and creeks may rise out of their banks. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected across the watch area, with local amounts near 3 inches possible. Melting snow will increase runoff and result in an elevated risk of flooding. Southeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. The windy conditions could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Motorists need to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.