Flood Watch Issued For The Region

LANCASTER – Our region is under a flood watch from 2 p.m. today through 6 a.m. tomorrow. Heavy thunderstorms bring the possibility of heavy rainfall with rates in excess of two inches per hour through tonight. Localized rainfall totals could surpass five inches resulting in significant flash flooding. The excess rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low lying and flood prone locations. Make sure if you come upon high water on a roadway, turn around, don’t drown.