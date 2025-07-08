Flood Watch For Our Region

LANCASTER – Our region is under a flood watch in effect from 2 p.m. today through tonight. Slow moving thunderstorms with rainfall rates above 2 inches per hour at times could produce scattered instances of flash flooding. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Persons should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Heat and humidity will continue with heat index values of over 100 degrees this afternoon, so stay cool.