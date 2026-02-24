Flags At Half Staff For Rev. Jackson

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered all U.S. and Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings, and grounds across PA to fly at half-staff on Saturday, March 7 in honor of Rev. Jesse Jackson who passed away earlier this month. This tribute will coincide with the last day of memorial services scheduled for Rev. Jackson. Jackson was a Baptist minister who championed the civil rights movement. Throughout his life of service, Rev. Jackson made countless visits to the Keystone State, advocating for labor rights and civil rights. On one of his last visits to PA in October 2024, Rev. Jackson was recognized by the General Assembly for founding the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which advocates for civil rights, economic equality, voting rights, and social justice.