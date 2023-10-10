Flags at Half Staff For Israel

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered all U.S. and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds to immediately fly at half-staff from today through Friday, October 13, 2023, in recognition of the lives lost in Israel after the acts of war by the terrorist organization Hamas. Shapiro says “I condemn the horrific acts of war in Israel by Hamas and their enablers. These attacks on innocent Israeli civilians are abhorrent and warrant world condemnation and outrage. Our family has shared many special moments in Israel and our hearts break for those living this horror now. We stand in solidarity against terror and are praying for all people in Israel.”