Flags At Half Staff For Fallen Berks County Firefighters

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered all Commonwealth and United States flags on state facilities, public buildings, and grounds across PA to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Jeff Buck and Assistant Fire Chief Robert Shick, Jr. of the Walnuttown Fire Company in Berks County, who were killed in the line of duty on Saturday, April 4. The two perished after a utility vehicle they were in was struck by a sedan along Route 222 in Richmond Township. Flags shall remain lowered to half-staff until the date of interment, which has not yet been announced.