Flags At Half Staff For Candy Factory Explosion Victims

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Keystone State to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of the victims of the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company. The flags are to be lowered to half-staff until Friday, March 31. The governor and PEMA Director Randy Padfield visited the scene of the explosion on Saturday and pledged to offer support the ongoing recovery efforts.