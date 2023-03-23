Fishing Location At Lancaster Medical Center To Reopen

LANCASTER COUNTY – A popular trout fishing location on the campus of Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center will reopen this season after closure for the hospital’s construction. Swarr Run is stocked trout water managed by the PA Fish and Boat Commission. In preparation for trout season, the Commission stocked the waterway March 16. It will be opened to licensed anglers on Mentored Youth Trout Day on Saturday, March 25 and for the season beginning on Saturday, April 1. There will be signage on the Lancaster Medical Center campus to provide direction to anglers on parking, access to Swarr Run, and basic regulations. Anglers age 16 and older accessing Swarr Run through the Lancaster Medical Center campus should be prepared to show identification and proof of a fishing license.