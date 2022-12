Fishing Licenses And Permits For 2023 Available Now

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania fishing licenses, permits and gift vouchers for 2023 are available now. Licenses are valid immediately and are good for 13 months. They can be purchased through the HuntFishPA online portal on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website: fishandboat.com, on your smartphone using the mobile app or by visiting a retail license issuing agent. In addition to licenses and permits, you can purchase vouchers that can be given as gifts and redeemed by recipients.