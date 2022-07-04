Fishing For Free On The Fourth

HARRISBURG – If you’re looking for a fun activity this Independence Day, the PA Fish and Boat Commission is pleased to offer a Fish-for-Free Day today. No fishing license is required to fish on July 4; however, all other fishing regulations, including seasons and creel limits, apply. Complete fishing regulations can be viewed using the FishBoatPA mobile app or the Commission’s website at FishandBoat.com. The Commission reminds anglers who will be fishing from boats to follow a basic safety checklist before and during each boating trip. Boaters should always wear a life jacket, have a float plan to let others know when and where they’ll be boating, check the weather forecast, have proper registrations and launch permits, and never boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs.