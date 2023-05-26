Fish For Free In PA This Sunday

HARRISBURG – If you like to fish or want to break out the fishing pole after some time away from it, you can enjoy a day of free fishing over this Memorial Day Weekend. Sunday, May 28 marks the first of two free fishing days in PA. The second is Independence Day – Tuesday, July 4. Fish-for-Free Days allow anyone – residents and non-residents – to legally fish in the Keystone State without a fishing license. No fishing license is needed to fish in PA’s waterways. All other fishing regulations apply. Fish-for-Free days offer an easy, convenient way to introduce friends and family to the sport of fishing, or to reconnect with the sport.