First PA Measles Case Of 2025 Reported In Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The first confirmed case of measles in Pennsylvania for 2025 has been reported in an unvaccinated child in Montgomery County. Between February 25th and 26th, the child reportedly traveled from the JFK airport in Philadelphia to a pediatrician in Plymouth Meeting and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia campus in King of Prussia, and those who may have been in close contact are in the process of being notified. The news comes as concern grows regarding a nationwide measles outbreak. People are considered to be immune to measles if they were born in 1957 or earlier., if they’ve received two doses of Measles, Mumps, Rubella, also known as the MMR, vaccine, or if they have had measles disease before. Those that are not vaccinated, or are immune-compromised are said to be at the highest risk of contracting measles. Measles is a contagious virus that can be transmitted from person to person through coughing and sneezing, and surfaces can remain contaminated for up to two hours after exposure. Measles symptoms typically include a fever, a cough and runny nose, as well as white spots in the mouth and a red spotted rash. Officials encourage those who cannot verify their immune status or those who believe they are high-risk for infection to consult with their primary healthcare provider about how to protect themselves from measles.