First In Math Initiative Proposed For PA Schools

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would support mathematics for all PA kindergarten through fifth-grade students with the First in Math initiative has been introduced by Northampton County Rep. Robert Freeman. First in Math is a program that features hundreds of engaging math games designed to strengthen computational thinking and other critical problem-solving skills. Freeman said there would be no cost to a school to use the program. Educators could use the program as part of enrichment or extension education, summer learning or to complement current work already being done in the classroom. The bill would require the PA Department of Education to establish a statewide First in Math initiative and encourage its usage by educators. It would be an optional tool, and not a mandated part of the curriculum. All curriculum decisions would remain at the local school district level. House Bill 1262 was referred to the House Education Committee for consideration.