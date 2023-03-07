First Budget From Shapiro

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro is expected to emphasize school funding and making the state more competitive for cutting-edge tech firms when he delivers his first state budget. The Democrat will address a joint session of the state House and Senate. Perhaps the most prominent feature of Shapiro’s budget will be what he called a “down payment” on the billions of dollars that public school allies say are needed to help the poorest districts. Shapiro also has said he wants to slash the state’s corporate tax rate, a move that would save businesses billions of dollars. All told, Shapiro’s budget plan for the new fiscal year that starts July 1 is likely to exceed the current fiscal year’s $42.8 billion approved budget. He has said he will seek no tax increases.