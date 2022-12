Fireworks Prohibited In Hanover Borough

HANOVER, PA – The Hanover Borough Police Department wants everyone to enjoy a peaceful and safe New Year! With that in mind, the use of consumer fireworks within the Borough of Hanover is now prohibited by ordinance. Ground and hand held sparkling devices, novelties or toy caps are not consider to be consumer fireworks. Person(s) observed in violation of the ordinance will be cited. Now is a good time to check with local officials to see what is permitted in your community.