Firearms Ban Proposed At PA Polling Places

HARRISBURG – Some state lawmakers are proposing legislation prohibiting the carrying of firearms at all polling places. PA allows lawfully carried firearms inside and adjacent to polls, unless the polls are buildings in which firearms are already prohibited, such as courthouses and schools. The ban would not apply to law enforcement and military personnel who are on duty while at polling locations. It would also allow those licensed to carry a firearm to keep the firearm in their vehicle while voting with the prohibition only applicable to the building in which votes are cast. Eleven other states have such legislation. Bucks County Rep. Tim Brennan and Montgomery County Rep. Mary Jo Daley are circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of their measure.