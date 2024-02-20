Firearms Ban Proposed At Polling Places

HARRISBURG – Some state lawmakers are proposing legislation prohibiting the carrying of firearms at all polling places. In a co-sponsorship memo, Bucks County Rep. Tim Brennan says over the years, voters and election workers have been threatened, harassed or intimidated at polling places. As a result, many voters have expressed concerns about voting in person at their assigned polling location, and many voting districts have struggled to find or retain volunteers to work at such locations. PA allows lawfully carried firearms inside and adjacent to polls, unless such locations are buildings in which firearms are already prohibited, such as courthouses and schools. The ban would not apply to law enforcement and military personnel who are on duty while at polling locations. It would also allow those licensed to carry a firearm to keep the firearm in their vehicle while voting with the prohibition only applicable to the building in which votes are cast. Eleven other states have such legislation. Brennan and Montgomery County Rep. Mary Jo Daley are seeking support of their measure.