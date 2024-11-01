Red Flag Warning For Our Area

LANCASTER – Our region is under a Red Flag Warning from now until 7 tonight. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. During the period, there is an increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread and any fires that develop may get quickly out of control and be difficult to contain. A number of wildfires have taken place recently around our region. Several counties and communities have also issued burn bans.