Fire Stops A Lancaster County Trolley Ride

PENN TOWNSHIP – No one was hurt after a trolley fire occurred in Lancaster County. It happened Thursday, August 24 around 3:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lancaster Road in Penn Township. Police report that a trolley, owned and operated by Kreider Dairy Farms, had been conducting a tour when the driver noticed a malfunction and fire in the engine compartment. The trolley, occupied by the driver and about two dozen visitors, was stopped near Park Hill Drive and safely evacuated. Manheim Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, but not before the trolley had been destroyed. The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965.