Fire Hits Middletown Rowhomes

MIDDLETOWN – Units battled a two alarm rowhouse fire in Middletown, Dauphin County. It happened after 7 p.m. at Genesis Court. When they arrived, crews found flames from the back of one homes. Over 20 people have been displaced by the fire that damaged several residences. No injuries have been reported. A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a cause. The American Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.